Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 2 of 16)

Part 1 Results

Spoiler Monument Valley 2 Gamelan Rain Melody 9 6 No Straight Roads Four Plus Streets of Rage 4 Character Select 7* 7 Zarvot Mango Mochi Caravan Stories Enigma Rips the Sky 4 8 Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Crimson Sunset (Kugane Night Theme) Into the Breach Old War Machines 9 6 Streets of Rage 4 Chill or Don’t Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares The Grimm Troupe 9 6 ARMS Party Crash (Menu) NieR:Automata Forest Kingdom [Keigo Hoashi] 10 5 World of Horror Forest Mystery Kirby Star Allies Zan Partizanne Battle 7 7* Tekken 7 Geometric Plane – The Motion Cadence of Hyrule Temple of Brainstorms (Combat Synth Version) 4 10 7 Billion Humans You Will Be Evaluated Later Necrobarista Spill The Coffee 8 6 Splatoon 2 Fins & Fiddles [Bottom Feeders] Afterparty Dead of the Isle 5 9 Cultist Simulator June the 28th Hollow Knight Sealed Vessel 5 9 Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad Town (Green Streamer Removal) Kingdom Hearts III Vector to the Heavens (Xion) 8 6 Umurangi Generation Deteremotion Minit Sharp Business 6 8 Risk of Rain 2 Terra Pluviam Persona 5 Strikers Blooming Villain [SCRAMBLE Remix- Gota Masuoka Arr.] 5 8 Oninaki Overture to Hope and Ruin Style Savvy: Styling Star First Encounter: Ethan Quinn 9 3 ICONOCLASTS Whiteout (vs Agent White) Mad Rat Dead Sprinting Night 11 2 Animal Crossing New Horizons 10AM / 10:00 Sunny [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, March 29th at 9:00AM Pacific

