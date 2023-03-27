The Spring Bunny Day Thread Wants Your Phone Calls and Your Money

It’s that time of year again, kids! Get ready to call “The Spring Bunny” so he can tell you a really great story, and he’s legally required to remind you to ask your parents first before using the phone, but we all know you’re not going to do that, so dial that number right away before they can stop you. Also, I’m not sure how much “The Spring Bunny” was really trying with this ad (what’s with the weird anime jungle animals at the beginning?), but hey, he’s a beloved holiday icon (I guess?), so I won’t dare to question him or his divinity.

Have a great spring day, y’all! And seriously, CALL THIS FUCKING BUNNY OR ELSE!!! HE KNOWS WHERE YOU LIVE!!!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...