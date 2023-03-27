Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 1 of 16)

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

Also, since it’s the start of a new round, check out some fun stats!

Spoiler The play-in shook up the top a bit, leaving us with Paper Mario: The Origami King as our top game. The rest of the top tier is balanced out in your usual archetypes: the Nintendo flagships (Smash Ultimate, Sonic Mania , Splatoon 2), the JRPGs (13 Sentinels, FF7 Remake, NieR:Automata), the indie darlings (Celeste, Cuphead, A Hat in Time, Hades, OMORI), the game that captures our affections out of nowhere (Where the Water Tastes Like Wine). Strong diversity here, and obviously MASSIVE diversity down-ballot, if you care to look at the over 100 games on 1 or 2 songs. 15 songs (1 game) Paper Mario: The Origami King 14 songs (1 game) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13 songs (6 games) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Celeste

Cuphead

Final Fantasy VII REMAKE

NieR:Automata

Sonic Mania 11 songs (5 games) A Hat in Time

Hades

OMORI

Splatoon 2

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine 10 songs (6 games) Hollow Knight

Mega Man 11

Panzer Paladin

Persona 5 Strikers

Streets of Rage 4

Style Savvy: Styling Star 9 songs (3 games) Kingdom Hearts III

The Messenger

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 8 songs (1 game) No Straight Roads 7 songs (2 games) Cadence of Hyrule

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment 6 songs (11 games) Crystar

DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder-

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pyre

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Super Mario Odyssey

Team Sonic Racing

Tekken 7

Touhou Luna Knights

Trails of Cold Steel IV

VirtuaVerse 5 songs (14 games) beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS

Door Kickers: Action Squad

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Grandia 2 HD

Knight in the Woods

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Monument Valley 2

Outer Wilds

Persona 5 Royal

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Slipstream

Sonic Forces

Trails of Cold Steel III

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox 4 songs (20 games) 7 Billion Humans

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

ARMS

Bleed 2

Collar x Malice

Final Fantasy Record Keeper

Katana ZERO

Mad Rat Dead

Minit

Paradise Killer

Ray’s the Dead

Risk of Rain 2

STAR OCEAN:anamnesis

The LEgend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)

Touken Ranbu

Umurangi Generation

Unravel Two

Wandersong

Yakuza: Like a Dragon 3 songs (24 games) 198X

Afterparty

beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Dead Cells

Deltarune Chapter 1

Everything

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

Florence

Genshin Impact

Gravity Rush 2

Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares

Hypnospace Outlaw

Kentucky Route Zero

Kirby Star Allies

Necrobarista

One Step From Eden

Part Time UFO

Shovel Knight: King of Cards

Tetris Effect

Wattam

Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 2 songs (53 games) A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro

A Short Hike

A3!

Alto’s Odyssey

Baba is You

beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse

Blaster Master Zero 2

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Blue Reflection

Crawl

CrossCode

Death end re;Quest 2

Death Stranding

Dicey Dungeons

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

DJMax Respect

Dragon Quest XI s: Echoes of and Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Fe

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Friday Night Funkin’

Gris

Haven

ICONOCLASTS

If Found…

Ikenfell

Into the Breach

Mega Man X Dive

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Minecraft

MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Parkitect

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight

Picross S4

Pixelmon

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Rime

Sonic Time Twisted

Spark the Electric Jester

Terraria Calamity Mod

The Messenger: Picnic Panic

The Sexy Brutale

This Is the Police 2

Timespinnner

Vitamin Connection

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country

Yooka-Laylee

ZeroRanges 1 song (103 games) A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal

AI: The Somnium Files

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story

Arcalast

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astral Chain

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials

beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ

beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover

Blacksad: Under The Skin

Blazing Chrome

Bugsnax

Caravan Stories

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Cloudpunk

Clubhouse Games

Command and Conquer Remastered

Creaks

Crystal Crisis

Cultist Simulator

Cytus II

Devil May Cry 5

Disco Elysium

Donut Country

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Quest XI

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

Eastshade

Erica

Far: Lone Sails

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Fire Emblem Heroes

First of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver

Fortune 499

Freedom Planet 2

Frog Fractions 2

Genesis of Destiny Rebellion

Ghost of Tsushima

Grandia HD

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Idola Phantasy Star Saga

Judgment

Kenshi

Kentucky Route Zero Episode 5

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kirby Fighters 2

Knights and Bikes

Kunai

Last Day of June

Lethal League Blaze

Life is Strange: Before the STorm

Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker

Maimai MiLK

Missing-X-Link ~Ten no Yurikago, Togi no Hana~

Moonlighter

Murasaki Tsurugi

Octahedron

Oninaki

Overcooked! 2

Persona Q2

Picross S5

Pit People

Pizza Tower

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!

Pokken Tournament DX

Prey

Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk

Quarantine Circular

Red Dead Redemption 2

River City Girls

Sdorica -sunset-

Secret of Mana (2018)

Snake Pass

Snipperclips Plus

Sonic Chaos (SAGE 2018 Demo)

Sonic Gaiden

Soul Calibur VI

Spiritfarer

Stela

Steven Universe: Save The Light

Sword ARt Online: Fatal Bullet

The Gardens Between

The Journey Down: Chapter Three

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince

The Red Strings Club

Thimbleweed Park

Tooth and Tail

Trials of Mana

Umurangi Generation Macro

WarioWare Gold

West of Loathing

Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap

World of Horror

Yoku’s Island Express

Zarvot [collapse]

This round will end on Tuesday, March 28th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...