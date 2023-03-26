WW 203: Merlin Werewolf Day 4

In a land of myth and a time of werewolves, the destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young man. His name, Merlin.

“How could you betray me, Uncle? I believed you over Merlin,” Arthur shouted as he pointed Excalibur at Agravaine’s neck.

“I’ll have you know I’m very convincing. Pew pew pew.”

Lindsay has died. She was Agravaine (Sneaky Wolf).

“Morgana, please. My beautiful, lovely daughter who hasn’t committed a mass amount of atrocities or war crimes, please don’t do this,” Uther begged.

“How hypocritical and pitiful,” Morgana laughed. “Your time has come, Uther. You cannot escape destiny.”

As Uther swung his sword at Morgana, she grabbed Arthur with magic and flung him in front of herself.

Kate the Great has died. She was Arthur (Vig).

Marlowe has died. He was Guinevere (Lover). YOU FOOLS. YOU THINK THAT LOVE CAN KILL DOOM. DOOM CANNOT TRULY DIE. DOOMBOT 74J92XC HAS SACRIFICED ITSELF FOR DOOM. DOOM’S SCHEMES ARE ONIONS WITHIN ONIONS. THAT IS THE NATIONAL DESSERT OF LATVERIA.

“You were foolish, Uther, to think that you would get the drop on me,” Morgana smirked. “With you gone, no one can stand in my way. Camelot is soon to be mine.”

sic has died. He was Uther (Serial Killer).

Roles Camelot (6 Town) Merlin: A great warlock with immeasurable powers. Each night, Merlin’s power will be chosen by RNG, certain powers can only be used once. Cannot use powers on themselves. Can use powers on the same player consecutively. Reads as Magic. Arthur: One-shot Vigilante/Lover. Can gain an extra shot by receiving Excalibur. Gains private chat if connected with Guinevere. Reads as Camelot. Gaius: Court Physician. Heals a player each night. Cannot choose the same player two nights in a row. Cannot choose themselves. Reads as Camelot. Guinevere: Lover. Searching for her love, Arthur, but may be swayed by Lancelot first. Gains a private chat if connected with Arthur or Lancelot. Reads as Camelot. Leon: Upon first death (day or night), they will be resurrected by the Cup of Life and returned to the game. Reads as Camelot. Gwaine: Fruit vendor. Loves handing out apples. Reads as Camelot. Percival: Jailer. Uses brute strength to knock out a player, cannot target the same player two nights in a row or themselves. Reads as Camelot. Elyan: Investigator. Born a commoner, became a knight. Knows many people. Reads as Camelot. Lancelot: Lover. Searching for his love, Guinevere. Gains chat when connected. Dies if Guinevere dies, regardless of being connected. Reads as Camelot. The Lady of the Lake /Freya: Offers Excalibur, can only be used by Arthur (extra vig shot) or Uther (extra day vote) who have to guess who the Lady of the Lake is. Dies upon giving away Excalibur. Reads as Camelot. 3 Commoners: Your duty is to Camelot. Reads as Camelot. Old Religion (1 Wolves) Morgana: Head/Bodyguard Wolf. Uses the Fomorrah to make someone act in her place during deadly night actions. Loses Fomorrah upon completion. Recruits Mordred. Reads as Magic. Morgause: Bomb Wolf. Backup recruiter. If day killed, one of their voters will die by RNG. Reads as Magic. Cenred: Wolf Roleblocker. Can block the night actions of others. Reads as Magic. Agravaine: Sneaky Wolf. Reads as Camelot. (0 Serial Killer) Kilgharrah: Burns someone nightly. If captured by Merlin, become a Commoner (Vanilla Town) and loses ability to kill. Reads as Magic. Uther: King/Backup SK. Will receive an extra day vote if they receive Excalibur. Will perform nightly executions upon the death or capture of the Great Dragon. Reads as Camelot. Independent Mordred: Can guess Merlin’s identity nightly but once recruited by the wolves can no longer guess. Considered a vanilla wolf once recruited. Reads as Magic. Players Anna MSD (Mordred) Wasp Kate the Great (Arthur) Jam (Percival) Goat Beinggreen Marlowe (Guinevere) sic (Uther) jake (Kilgharrah) hoho Josephus (Elyan) Eleanor (Lancelot) Lindsay (Agravaine) Moolissa (Cenred) Copywight (Gaius) Mrs. Queequeg (Merlin) Stars Lamb (Morgause) Moonster Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a tree branch falling on your head. Must have a minimum of three posts for a valid vote Auto-kill is reached once all players have voted Ties will results in RNG Night Actions: Merlin > Blocking > Healing > Investigating > Bodyguard > Kills Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. The Triple Goddess may stick her hand in fate, when necessary Remember the ways of the DRUID (Definite Revenge Ushering In Death)

Twilight will be Monday, March 27th at 12pm PST/3pm EST/8pm GMT

