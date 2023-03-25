The WPT has Celebratory Birds

Hi, friends. This week’a bird is a Livingston’s Turaco. It is native to southwestern Africa. I couldn’t find a whole lot of info about it, but I am pleased to report that it’s conservation status is rated as “least concern,” so it is not threatened with extinction by the crazy world in which we live. On a personal note, my mom came home from the hospital on Friday after spending several weeks recuperating from heart surgery. I keep meaning to watch “Homer’s Triple Bypass” in celebration, but can’t seem to remember that when I have free time. Be good to each other, don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel, and be sure tell your loved ones that they are special to you.



