WW 203: Merlin Werewolf Day 3

In a land of myth and a time of werewolves, the destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young boy. His name, Merlin.

The Great Dragon’s attacks continued on the poor people of Camelot. Hope seemed to be lost for all except for one brave stupid man.

“I don’t understand what the big deal is. The Great Dragon is clearly an illusion. It might even be the greatest magic trick ever created. I must make it mine.”

“What are you talking about?” a commoner exclaimed, “That’s clearly a real dragon!”

“Clearly you need a Forget-Me-Now,” GOB said as he tossed a pill bottle to the commoner.

“Now I will discover the secrets of this great magic trick, or -“

GOB felt a scorching heat on his back. He twirled around and stared into the jaws of the Great Dragon.

“I’ve made a huge mistake.”

Copy has died. He was Gaius (Physician). And he’s riding a Segway to heaven..

“Arthur, why are you all wet?” Merlin asked.

“I found this odd lake where a strange lady was distributing swords. You know, I think it’s a great system of government, as I am your Prince, Merlin,” Author said with a haughty tone. “Now with this sword, I shall finish this Great Dragon once and for all!”

Kilgharrah roared against the threat.

“You fool! No mortal blade can kill me!”

Kilgharrah was the one mistaken, for Excalibur was no mortal blade. Forged by the breath of Kilgharrah himself, Excalibur had returned by the hand of Prince Arthur to end its creator.

“Good job, son,” Uther said as he clasped Arthur’s shoulder. “The attacks of the Great Dragon have only proved how dangerous magic truly is. I think a second Great Purge is in order.”

Jake has died. She was Kilgharrah (Serial Killer).

Morgana stomped around her hovel as Agravaine watched on with unease.

“I’ve lost my dear sister and a useful ally. Perhaps we should recruit another?” Morgana pondered. She lit a torch in the hopes of a passerby noticing.

Agravaine felt jealousy rage in the pit of his stomach. He dedicated about a year of his life to Morgana’s cause, that wasn’t inconsequential. He wasn’t going to let himself be pushed aside for some young hotshot.

“Excuse me, my wolf friend and I have been traveling around this land in search of some great food,” said Mukohda, a young man who saw the welcoming torch. “Did I mention that I am very good at befriending wolves? You see, Fel, here is my wolf friend. Perhaps, we could all be friends?” Mukohda propositioned.

“Over your dead body!” Agravaine yelled as he lunged forward with a knife.

MSD has died. He was Mordred (Traitor).

Roles Camelot (9 Town) Merlin: A great warlock with immeasurable powers. Each night, Merlin’s power will be chosen by RNG, certain powers can only be used once. Cannot use powers on themselves. Can use powers on the same player consecutively. Reads as Magic. Arthur: One-shot Vigilante/Lover. Can gain an extra shot by receiving Excalibur. Gains private chat if connected with Guinevere. Reads as Camelot. Gaius: Court Physician. Heals a player each night. Cannot choose the same player two nights in a row. Cannot choose themselves. Reads as Camelot. Guinevere: Lover. Searching for her love, Arthur, but may be swayed by Lancelot first. Gains a private chat if connected with Arthur or Lancelot. Reads as Camelot. Leon: Upon first death (day or night), they will be resurrected by the Cup of Life and returned to the game. Reads as Camelot. Gwaine: Fruit vendor. Loves handing out apples. Reads as Camelot. Percival: Jailer. Uses brute strength to knock out a player, cannot target the same player two nights in a row or themselves. Reads as Camelot. Elyan: Investigator. Born a commoner, became a knight. Knows many people. Reads as Camelot. Lancelot: Lover. Searching for his love, Guinevere. Gains chat when connected. Dies if Guinevere dies, regardless of being connected. Reads as Camelot. The Lady of the Lake/Freya: Offers Excalibur, can only be used by Arthur (extra vig shot) or Uther (extra day vote) who have to guess who the Lady of the Lake is. Dies upon giving away Excalibur. Reads as Camelot. 3 Commoners: Your duty is to Camelot. Reads as Camelot. Old Religion (2 Wolves) Wolf kills are assigned Morgana: Head/Bodyguard Wolf. Uses the Fomorrah to make someone act in her place during deadly night actions. Loses Fomorrah upon completion. Recruits Mordred. Reads as Magic. Morgause: Bomb Wolf. Backup recruiter. If day killed, one of their voters will die by RNG. Reads as Magic. Cenred: Wolf Roleblocker. Can block the night actions of others. Reads as Magic. Agravaine: Sneaky Wolf. Reads as Camelot. Tyranny (1 Serial Killer) Kilgharrah: Burns someone nightly. If captured by Merlin, become a Commoner (Vanilla Town) and loses ability to kill. Reads as Magic. Uther: King/Backup SK. Will receive an extra day vote if they receive Excalibur. Will perform nightly executions upon the death or capture of the Great Dragon. Reads as Camelot. Independent Mordred: Can guess Merlin’s identity nightly but once recruited by the wolves can no longer guess. Considered a vanilla wolf once recruited. Reads as Magic. Players Anna MSD (Mordred) Wasp Kate the Great Jam (Percival) Goat Beinggreen Marlowe sic jake (Kilgharrah) hoho Josephus (Elyan) Eleanor (Lancelot) Lindsay Moolissa (Cenred) Copywight (Gaius) Mrs. Queequeg Stars Lamb (Morgause) Moonster Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a tree branch falling on your head. Must have a minimum of three posts for a valid vote Auto-kill is reached once all players have voted Ties will results in RNG Night Actions: Merlin > Blocking > Healing > Investigating > Bodyguard > Kills Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. The Triple Goddess may stick her hand in fate, when necessary Remember the ways of the DRUID (Definite Revenge Ushering In Death)

Twilight will be Saturday, March 25th at 4pm PST/7pm EST/10pm GMT

