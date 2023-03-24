Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:

Michael, a test engineer, was a early bungee jumper;

Tamara, an editor, offered a hypothetical involving lightning and strawberries; and

Alec, a management & program analyst, might be better at Jeopardy! than bowling. Alec is a one-day champ with winnings of $15,505.

Jeopardy!

U.S. METROPOLITAN PARTNERS // CATS: THE NON-MUSICAL // FINNISH HIM! // WHAT’LL IT “B”? // CHANGE A LETTER // THE WWE

DD1 – $800 – CHANGE A LETTER – To leave a lover in the lurch takes on a change to become highland wear (Michael added $4,000 to his score of $4,800 vs. $6,600 for Alec.)

Scores at first break: Alec $3,400, Tamara -$1,000, Michael $2,600.

Scores going into DJ: Alec $7,000, Tamara $800, Michael $8,800.

Double Jeopardy!

THE FOG OF WAR // BEFORE & ACTORS // AT REST IN WESTMINSTER ABBEY // U.S. COLLEGES // REJECTED AUTHORS // 6-LETTER RHYMERS

DD2 – $1,600 – THE FOG OF WAR – At the 1776 battle of Long Island, fog helped save the defeated Continental Army as it fled to Manhattan across this river (Tamara moved to a closer third by doubling to $4,800.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – AT REST IN WESTMINSTER ABBEY – (Pictured is a man with a grey mustache and long grey beard) Associated with measurement, this first man made a lord for his scientific work (Tamara added $3,000 from her score of $8,800 vs. $7,200 for Michael and $7,000 for Alec.)

Scores going into FJ: Alec $7,800, Tamara $13,800, Michael $7,200.

Final Jeopardy!

SYMBOLS – In math, it’s a rotated V; in society, it’s a feeling of some marginalized or underrepresented people

Only Tamara was correct on FJ, adding $1,801 to win with $15,601.

Final scores: Alec $2,999, Tamara $15,601, Michael $599.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In 6-LETTER RHYMERS, no one knew to associate with on friendly terms with someone important is to hob-nob.

This day in not shilling: I was surprised after the category about WWE, Ken didn’t say, “Thanks to the superstars of WWE, and be sure to watch WrestleMania, coming up next weekend!” Also, this bit of pedantry: the category was called “THE WWE”, but it’s just WWE with no “The” in front of it.

One more thing: We saw a couple of odd mistakes in DJ, one where Michael was penalized for not phrasing his response as a question, and another where Alec ended his response after giving just the front part of a “Before & After” clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are jilt and kilt? DD2 – What is East River? DD3 – Who was Kelvin? FJ – What is less than?

