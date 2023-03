Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! Is this the day Humpty Dumpty has a great fall? Time will tell!

This week’s Trans Musician got her start on Vine where she earned a cult following before blowing up in popularity in 2020 with her EP Transgender Street Legend 2 and her debut album t.i.a.p.f.y.h. It’s Seattle Indie Pop legend Left At London!

That’s all she wrote! Be sure to thank our local Clam Fighter, save the mayor, Poggle on Hoggle and be excellent to each other

