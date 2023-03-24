Get WEIRD With the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

New Order – Weirdo

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! There’s something off about todays thread… all of the songs here are WEIRD! Well, there titles are, at least!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Weird” in the title of them! But if your shuffle is strictly normal and business as usual, don’t feel too left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Fruit Bats – You’re Too Weird

