Friday new music 3/24/2023

It’s me not apples. Loads of cool stuff today.

— 03 Greedo – Halfway There

— 6LACK – Since I Have a Lover

— Acid King – Beyond Vision

— Alé Araya – In Visions

— Aoife O’Donovan – Aoife O’Donovan Plays Nebraska

— Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily – Love In Exile

— August Burns Red – Death Below

— BABYMETAL – THE OTHER ONE

— Ben Sloan – muted colors

— Billy Raffoul – I Wish You Were Here EP

— Black Country, New Road – Live at Bush Hall (Digital Release)

— Borzoi – Neither One Nor The Other, But A Mockery Of Both

— Bouncing Souls – Ten Stories High

— Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

— The Cinematic Orchestra – Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Darren Jessee – Central Bridge

— Debby Friday – Good Luck

— Depeche Mode – Memento Mori

— Dick Stusso – S.P.

— Elton John – Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition

— ESP Summer – Mars Is A Ten (Reissue)

— Exploring Birdsong – Dancing in the Face of Danger EP

— Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust

— Grand Royale – Welcome to Grime Town

— Heartworms – A Comforting Notion EP

— Helen Ganya – repolish the machine EP

— ICECOLDBISHOP – GENERATIONAL CURSE

— Ihsahn – Fascination Street Sessions EP

— Isabel LaRosa – You Fear The God That Loves You EP

— Jae Skeese – Abolished Uncertanties

— JakoJako – Verve EP

— Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – Plays Well With Others EP

— Jenny Conlee (of The Decemberists) – Tides: Pieces for Accordion and Piano

— Jimin (of BTS) – FACE

— JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown – Scaring the Hoes

— Kate Davis – Fish Bowl

— Kid Moxie & Nina – Lust EP

— The Kinks – The Journey – Part 1

— Kofi – Just to Piss You Off EP

— Kool Keith & Read Bad Man – Serpent

— Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

— Lankum – False Lankum

— Liturgy – 93696

— Lucinda Chua – YIAN

— Luke Combs – Gettin’ Old

— Major League Djz and Major Lazer – Piano Republik

— Marinas Rest – Auer

— Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

— Meg Myers – TZIA

— Mereki – Death of a Cloud

— Milku – You Make Me Feel Beautiful EP

— Morass of Molasses – End All We Know

— N NAO – L’eau et les rêves

— Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood – Nancy & Lee Again (Reissue)

— The Natural Lines – The Natural Lines

— Nickel Creek – Celebrants

— Noble Rot (Alex Edkins of METZ and Graham Walsh of Holy Fuck) – Heavenly Bodies, Repetition, Control

— No Cosmos – you iii everything else

— OTTTO (feat. Tye Trujillo) – Life Is a Game

— Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary Box Set)

— Pitou – Big Tear

— The Police – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Purling Hiss – Drag on Girard

— Quando Rondo – Recovery

— The Reds, Pinks & Purples – The Town That Cursed Your Name

— Rucci & Bankroll – Notorious

— Semaphore – I Need a Reason to Stay

— Sharon Van Etten – Tramp (Anniversary Edition)

— Shores of Null – The Loss of Beauty

— The Slackers – The Question (Vinyl Reissue)

— Softcult – see you in the dark EP

— The Velvet Underground – Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition)

— Whitney Houston – I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

— Wilder Woods – FEVER / SKY

— Yaya Bey – Exodus the North Star EP

— YoshimiO (OOIOO / Boredoms) – To The Forest To Live A Truer Life

— Yours Are the Only Ears – We Know the Sky

— Zack Rosen – SYZYGY

