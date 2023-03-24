1 Year Day Thread

Last March, I watched Monsta X’s “Rush Hour” music video. The song got stuck in my head and I listened to it on loop for a while, then I slowly started checking out their other stuff. I liked what heard but I wasn’t completely sold, until I watched their interviews. I saw that they were cute, funny, and really weird. I was also going through a really stressful situation and they were a nice diversion. Now here I am a year later, a Monbebe and making my 13th Monsta X OT.

