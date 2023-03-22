The Book Nook Condemns Racism (3/22)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Yesterday, 21 March, has been marked as the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It hardly needs to be said but still, this is a good thing that deserves more attention, as we continue to battle with discrimination (in a sad variety of forms) to this day. With that in mind, what book(s) that are about racial discrimination would you recommend to the other Book Nookers?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

