Sports Corner Remembers Willis Reed

In point of fact, Sports Corner is too young to remember Willis Reed. He retired after only ten seasons due to injury, before I really knew who the Knicks were. But being a Knicks fan, long suffering though we may be, comes with the knowledge that once upon a time in 1970, Willis Reed shocked the Garden faithful by playing in the deciding game seven of the 1970 championships against the Lakers. It is a legendary moment, possibly the greatest the Garden has ever seen. Reed was there for both NBA titles the Knicks have, and his number hangs from the rafters. He was captain of that team of legends – Walt Frazier, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley, and in ’73 Earl Monroe – and he will be missed.

Elsewhere…

The WBC ended last night. Injuries aside, it’s been quite a rush. Congrats to the winner, whoever it might be.

Sweet Sixteen! How are you brackets?

Aaron Rodgers Watch, week two. Julia, how are you doing?

The home stretch for the NBA and the NHL.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

