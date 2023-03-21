Seen: Clint Eastwood

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Clint Eastwood.

Highly recommended: The Outlaw Josey Wales, Unforgiven (top 100), Mystic River, Million Dollar Baby, Letters from Iwo Jima, Gran Torino

Recommended: Play Misty for Me, High Plains Drifter, Breezy, The Gauntlet, Honkytonk Man, A Perfect World, The Bridges of Madison County, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, True Crime, Flags of Our Fathers, Cry Macho

Worth a look: The Eiger Sanction, Pale Rider, Bird, Absolute Power, Changeling

Approach with caution: Invictus, Hereafter, Jersey Boys, Sully

Not recommended: Sudden Impact, The Rookie, Space Cowboys, J. Edgar, American Sniper, The 15:17 to Paris, The Mule, Richard Jewell

Next week’s director is… Andrei Tarkovsky!

