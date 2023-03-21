Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Play-In Round 1

Round 1 Results!



Cuphead Murine Corps 7 6 A3! Continuation of the Grand Stay [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tetsuya Kakihara & Satoshi Hino] Cuphead Shootin n’ Lootin 6 9 Zarvot Mango Mochi Cuphead Dramatic Fanatic 12 1 Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Battle with Diabolos [Takeharu Ishimoto] Cuphead Botanic Panic 10 3 Cthulu Saves Christmas Sleighing Enemies Celeste in love with a ghost – Golden Ridge (Golden Feather Mix) 9 5 Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Cerulean City Celeste Checking In 6 8 Last Day of June The Last Day of June NieR:Automata Birth of a Wish (Become As Gods) 8 6 Afterparty Hades Gonna Hate NieR:Automata Forest Kingdom [Keigo Hoashi] 8 4 CrossCode Infiltration Cuphead Railroad Wrath 5 9 Super Mario Odyssey Shiveria Town Paper Mario: The Origami King Exploring the Great Sea 11 2 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony DANGANRONPA V3 Loop Version [Masafumi Takada] Paper Mario: The Origami King Shuriken Dojo 5 8 beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage グラナダの風 [BEMANI/Tomoaki Hirono] Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Wall Market – Chocobo Sam [Mitsuto Suzuki] 4 9 Outer Wilds Space 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -[DEOXYRIBOSE]- [Yoshimi Kudo] 6 7 Touhou Luna Nights Flowering Night (Final Stage) Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Miles of Smiles 9 4 Sonic Forces Fading World – Imperial Tower Celeste Quiet and Falling 11 4 TumbleSeed Seed Shop Paper Mario: The Origami King Thrills At Night 10 3 A Plague Tale: Innocence Reunited

Group play is over, and it’s almost time for the top 768! But before we start that, we have one last thing to take care of. It’s the play-in!

As our tournament field expands, so does the number of over-the-limit songs. Our preliminary top 768 features:

21 songs from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

18 songs from Final Fantasy VII REMAKE

16 songs from Cuphead

16 songs from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

16 songs from Paper Mario: The Origami King

15 songs from NieR:Automata

15 songs from Sonic Mania

15 songs from Persona 5 Strikers

14 songs from Celeste

13 songs from Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

12 songs from A Hat in Time

12 songs from Splatoon 2

11 songs from Hades

11 songs from OMORI

These 65 songs will now face challengers who came just short of making the initial top 768. The winner of each head-to-head matchup makes it to the playoffs, the loser is forgotten to history.

Since this is something of a real phase of the tournament now, we’ve got multiple daily playlists!

Play-In Round 1

Play-In Round 2

Play-In Round 3

Play-In Round 4

And a playlist for all the songs that have sadly bubbled out. These are songs that fell outside the initial top 768, and were either from an overrepresented game (and thus unable to participate as challengers) or else had bad RNG tiebreakers and did not have a spot available for them. You can pay your respects here.

The play-in round is a single-elimination round! That means groups are now open for 24 hours only . Every group ends at 9am Pacific the very next day, so be sure to vote quick! Due to the nature of the playoffs/play-in, I will also be calculating results before posting the next group, so expect group posting time to shift from ~9am to ~9:15am.

And…I think that’s it! Let the voting begin!

Voting will be live until Wednesday, March 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific

