Spoiler Space: Shadow and Bone, Season 2

Last season the heroine of Shadow and Bone found herself trapped between two love interests and three warring kingdoms. Despite her magic powers, she spent her time playing damsel in distress. This allowed the vivid supporting characters to steal focus.

Season two mixes elements from four of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels. We follow racist wizards, incel vikings, bisexual thieves and shadow demons on a quest for … what is it these folks wanted again? Let’s watch and find out.

Share your spoilery thoughts below. Have you read the books? Which storylines are you invested in? For me it’s all about the Crows.

