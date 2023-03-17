Other

WW 203: Merlin Werewolf

In a land of myth and a time of werewolves, the destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young boy. His name, Merlin.

Join in on a magical adventure full of love, laughter, intense eye contact, great casting, and THE MOST HEARTBREAKING SERIES FINALE YOU HAVE EVER SEEN. WHY WAS IT SO SAD? ON CHRISTMAS EVE NO LESS. I’M STILL CRYING!

Looking for 20+ players to get lost in a spellbinding tale of what the creators and directors have confirmed to be a love story between Arthur and Merlin.

Roles

Camelot (16+ Town)

Merlin: A great warlock with immeasurable powers but not the best control

Arthur: The crown prince searching for his weapon of choice and love

Gaius: The court physician with great eyebrow game

Guinevere: A kind beauty whose heart is torn between two men

Leon: Wait. I thought you died at the end of season 2?

Gwaine: He loves apples

Percival: Have you seen how strong his arms are?

Elyan: Born a commoner, became a knight. Knows many people

Lancelot: Doomed to fall in love with the same woman who caught the eye of the prince

The Lady of the Lake/Freya: The waters are so lonely with only a sword to keep you company

6+ Commoners: Your duty is to Camelot

Old Religion (4-5 Wolves)

Morgana: Once the beloved ward of King Uther, Morgana has been turned mad by the persecution of magic and her desire for power

Morgause: Morgana’s half-sister who knows how to utilize a sacrifice

Cenred: Loves getting in the way of Camelot

Agravaine: Sneaky uncle that’s clearly evil

Mordred: Undecided on which path to follow but he may know a secret

The Great Dragon (1 Serial Killer)

Kilgarrah: After being trapped in the caverns under Camelot, Kilgarrah has emerged with a vengeance but a weakness for Dragonlords

King (Independent/Backup SK)

Uther: The tyrant King of Camelot, known for getting his way

Players
  1. Anna
  2. MSD
Rules

Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a tree branch falling on your head.

Must have a minimum of three posts for a valid vote

Auto-kill is reached once all players have voted

Ties will results in RNG

Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Remember the ways of the DRUID (Definite Revenge Ushering In Death)