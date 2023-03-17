WW 203: Merlin Werewolf

In a land of myth and a time of werewolves, the destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young boy. His name, Merlin.
Join in on a magical adventure full of love, laughter, intense eye contact, great casting, and THE MOST HEARTBREAKING SERIES FINALE YOU HAVE EVER SEEN. WHY WAS IT SO SAD? ON CHRISTMAS EVE NO LESS. I’M STILL CRYING!
Looking for 20+ players to get lost in a spellbinding tale of what the creators and directors have confirmed to be a love story between Arthur and Merlin.
Roles
Camelot (16+ Town)
Merlin: A great warlock with immeasurable powers but not the best control
Arthur: The crown prince searching for his weapon of choice and love
Gaius: The court physician with great eyebrow game
Guinevere: A kind beauty whose heart is torn between two men
Leon: Wait. I thought you died at the end of season 2?
Gwaine: He loves apples
Percival: Have you seen how strong his arms are?
Elyan: Born a commoner, became a knight. Knows many people
Lancelot: Doomed to fall in love with the same woman who caught the eye of the prince
The Lady of the Lake/Freya: The waters are so lonely with only a sword to keep you company
6+ Commoners: Your duty is to Camelot
Old Religion (4-5 Wolves)
Morgana: Once the beloved ward of King Uther, Morgana has been turned mad by the persecution of magic and her desire for power
Morgause: Morgana’s half-sister who knows how to utilize a sacrifice
Cenred: Loves getting in the way of Camelot
Agravaine: Sneaky uncle that’s clearly evil
Mordred: Undecided on which path to follow but he may know a secret
The Great Dragon (1 Serial Killer)
Kilgarrah: After being trapped in the caverns under Camelot, Kilgarrah has emerged with a vengeance but a weakness for Dragonlords
King (Independent/Backup SK)
Uther: The
tyrant King of Camelot, known for getting his way
Players
- Anna
- MSD
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a tree branch falling on your head.
Must have a minimum of three posts for a valid vote
Auto-kill is reached once all players have voted
Ties will results in RNG
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Remember the ways of the DRUID (Definite Revenge Ushering In Death)