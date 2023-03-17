WW 203: Merlin Werewolf

Camelot (16+ Town)

Merlin: A great warlock with immeasurable powers but not the best control

Arthur: The crown prince searching for his weapon of choice and love

Gaius: The court physician with great eyebrow game

Guinevere: A kind beauty whose heart is torn between two men

Leon: Wait. I thought you died at the end of season 2?

Gwaine: He loves apples

Percival: Have you seen how strong his arms are?

Elyan: Born a commoner, became a knight. Knows many people

Lancelot: Doomed to fall in love with the same woman who caught the eye of the prince

The Lady of the Lake/Freya: The waters are so lonely with only a sword to keep you company

6+ Commoners: Your duty is to Camelot

Old Religion (4-5 Wolves)

Morgana: Once the beloved ward of King Uther, Morgana has been turned mad by the persecution of magic and her desire for power

Morgause: Morgana’s half-sister who knows how to utilize a sacrifice

Cenred: Loves getting in the way of Camelot

Agravaine: Sneaky uncle that’s clearly evil

Mordred: Undecided on which path to follow but he may know a secret

The Great Dragon (1 Serial Killer)

Kilgarrah: After being trapped in the caverns under Camelot, Kilgarrah has emerged with a vengeance but a weakness for Dragonlords

King (Independent/Backup SK)