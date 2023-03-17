Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 17

Here are today’s contestants:

Kelly, a marketing communications specialist, hopes to get back to winemaking;

Mark, a retired solution architect, got a cell phone signal atop the Great Wall of China; and

Stephen, a data scientist, tried to find a late night corkscrew. Stephen is a eight-day champ with winnings of $184,881.

Jeopardy!

CITY OF THE PREMIERE // SHOE KNOW IT // TV, YOU SAY! // “TRI” ME // OUT & ABOUT THE UNIVERSE // SPEAK YOUR TRUTH

DD1 – $1,000 – SPEAK YOUR TRUTH – Verb meaning to verify an article pre-publication; before .org, it’s a nonpartisan project to evaluate what politicians say (Mark lost $2,400 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Stephen $600, Mark $0, Kelly $3,200.

Scores going into DJ: : Stephen $3,000, Mark $800, Kelly $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE CARIBBEAN // SONGS FROM MOVIES // ETYMOLOGY // IRISH AUTHORS // SHAPE UP // SHIP OUT

DD2 – $1,200 – ETYMOLOGY – Greeks called this beast megas strouthos,”big sparrow”, or strouthokamelos, “sparrow-camel”; we know it as this (Mark moved to a closer third place by adding $2,000 to his total of $2,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SHIP OUT – Before its more famous departure from Plymouth, the Mayflower set sail from this “directional” English port (On the very next clue from DD2, Mark dropped $4,000 from his score of $4,400.)

Mark found all three DDs but missed two of them, leaving the battle between Stephen and Kelly, with Stephen having a narrow advantage into FJ at $12,600 vs. $11,600 for Kelly and $4,000 for Mark.

Final Jeopardy!

STATEHOOD – Congress relented in 1890 after this prospective state said it would wait 100 years rather than come in without the women

Only Kelly was correct on FJ, adding $3,000 to win with $14,600.

Final scores: Stephen $1,999, Mark $2,000, Kelly $14,600.

Odds and ends

TV troubles: The players couldn’t connect a quote by Darius from an FX show to “Atlanta”, or one from Dr. Spaceman to Tracy being from the sitcom “30 Rock”.

Jeopardy! oddity dept.: Due to an unusual recording day resulting from the High School Reunion tournament running for just four episodes last week, here Stephen was attempting to win six games in a single session.

Ken’s Korner: If you like the host doing accents this was your lucky day, as Ken attempted an Irish accent for St. Patrick’s Day, and for a TV clue, imitated Chechen mobster NoHo Hank, a character from HBO’s “Barry”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is FactCheck? DD2 – What is ostrich? DD3 – What is Southampton? FJ – What is Wyoming?

