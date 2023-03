American actor Lance Reddick has passed away at the age of 60 from natural causes. Beloved for his roles in The Wire, Fringe, and John Wick he was an astounding actor well-known for the powerful gravitas he brought to his roles. He frequently utilized a skill of projecting an imposing presence while containing subtle depths and complexities. He also used this image in comedic roles where it could be reversed quite hilariously. He will be missed

