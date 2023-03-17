Job Rants Thread – 3/17/2023 – Sláinte, Salud, Gānbēi, And Cheers

Hey, all; Happy and “Healthy” Friday –

Hope everyone’s doing well; or at least will be come 5 o’clock. Not much to report from the shadow-realm of unemployment, this week; though I’m feeling better, than last. Still very much a dry well in terms of creativity and motivation, but hey; ebbs and flows. Ironically, even were I still with my old company, I’m pretty sure I’d be taking today off, regardless. The sorrows may be different, but the decompression method remains the same.

All that being said, if today’s not that kind of day for you, I still hope that you’re able to find your center in your own way. Saint or not, it is still Friday.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: No matter how much green you have on, be responsible.

