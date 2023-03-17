Come PROVE Yourself to the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! If you love to shuffle just like the rest of us, then PROVE it… by sharing your favorite Prove songs!

List your favorite songs featuring the word “Prove” in the title of them! But if it’s been proven that you have no such songs, don’t feel dejected! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

