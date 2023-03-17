Friday New Music 3/17

Hello! Its Friday! This one is more rushed than ever – I see 100 Gecs and that’s probably it

— 100 gecs – 10,000 gecs

— Ailbhe Reddy – Endless Affair

— Alex Vaughn – The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack

— All Time Low – Tell Me I’m Alive

— The Answer – Sundowners

— Azekel – Analyze Love

— The Band of Heathens – Simple Things

— Billy Valentine – Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth

— The Black Crowes – The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live

— Black Honey – A Fistful of Peaches

— Chelsea Grin – Suffer In Heaven

— Chymes – Game Over EP

— Daddy Long Legs – Street Sermons

— deathcrash – Less

— Doug Paisley – Say What You Like

— Dwight Trible – Ancient Future

— Eels – End Times (Reissue)

— Eels – Hombre Lobo (Reissue)

— Eels – Tomorrow Morning (Reissue)

— Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra – Racing The Storm

— Eric Krasno (of Lettuce and Soulive) and Stanton Moore (of Galactic) – Krasno Moore Project: Book of Queens

— Enrico Sangiuliano and Charlotte de Witte – Reflection EP

— FIDLAR – That’s Life EP

— The Flaming Lips – Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Flaming Lips – Fight Test EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Free Music – Free Music (Part 1)

— Frightened Rabbit – Pedestrian Verse (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Genevieve Artadi – Forever Forever

— Gideon – More Power. More Pain.

— Hanoi Rocks – Oriental Beat (40th Anniversary Re(Al) Mix)

— Herbie Hancock – Empyrean Isles (Vinyl Reissue)

— Infinite River – Prequel

— Julian Lage – The Layers

— Kamelot – The Awakening

— Leon Russell – Signature Songs (Reissue)

— The Lost Days – In the Store

— Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, and Barry Dean – The Songwriter Tapes Vol. 2

— M83 – Fantasy

— Moderat – EVEN MORE D4TA

— Moon Boots – Ride Away

— Niklas Paschburg – Panta Rhei

— Now More Than Ever – Creatrix

— Pop Evil – Skeletons

— RPWL – Crime Scene

— Sandrayati – Safe Ground

— T-Pain – On Top of the Covers

— Tei Shi – BAD PREMONITION EP

— Theory of a Deadman – Dinosaur

— The Van Pelt – Artisans & Merchants

— U2 – Songs of Surrender

— Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V

— Various Artists – EVEN MORE D4TA

— Various Artists – Happy Land: A Compendium of Alternative Electronic Music from the British Isles 1992-1996 (Volume 1)

— Various Artists – Stone Cold Country

— Various Artists – Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories (Deluxe Reissue)

— Yves Tumor – Praise A Lord Who Chews. But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply: Hot Between Worlds)

