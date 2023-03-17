Friday New Music 3/17

Hello! Its Friday! This one is more rushed than ever – I see 100 Gecs and that’s probably it
— 100 gecs – 10,000 gecs
— Ailbhe Reddy – Endless Affair
— Alex Vaughn – The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack
— All Time Low – Tell Me I’m Alive
— The Answer – Sundowners
— Azekel – Analyze Love
— The Band of Heathens – Simple Things
— Billy Valentine – Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth
— The Black Crowes – The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live
— Black Honey – A Fistful of Peaches
— Chelsea Grin – Suffer In Heaven
— Chymes – Game Over EP
— Daddy Long Legs – Street Sermons
— deathcrash – Less
— Doug Paisley – Say What You Like
— Dwight Trible – Ancient Future
— Eels – End Times (Reissue)
— Eels – Hombre Lobo (Reissue)
— Eels – Tomorrow Morning (Reissue)
— Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra – Racing The Storm
— Eric Krasno (of Lettuce and Soulive) and Stanton Moore (of Galactic) – Krasno Moore Project: Book of Queens
— Enrico Sangiuliano and Charlotte de Witte – Reflection EP
— FIDLAR – That’s Life EP
— The Flaming Lips – Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Flaming Lips – Fight Test EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Free Music – Free Music (Part 1)
— Frightened Rabbit – Pedestrian Verse (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Genevieve Artadi – Forever Forever
— Gideon – More Power. More Pain.
— Hanoi Rocks – Oriental Beat (40th Anniversary Re(Al) Mix)
— Herbie Hancock – Empyrean Isles (Vinyl Reissue)
— Infinite River – Prequel
— Julian Lage – The Layers
— Kamelot – The Awakening
— Leon Russell – Signature Songs (Reissue)
— The Lost Days – In the Store
— Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, and Barry Dean – The Songwriter Tapes Vol. 2
— M83 – Fantasy
— Moderat – EVEN MORE D4TA
— Moon Boots – Ride Away
— Niklas Paschburg – Panta Rhei
— Now More Than Ever – Creatrix
— Pop Evil – Skeletons
— RPWL – Crime Scene
— Sandrayati – Safe Ground
— T-Pain – On Top of the Covers
— Tei Shi – BAD PREMONITION EP
— Theory of a Deadman – Dinosaur
— The Van Pelt – Artisans & Merchants
— U2 – Songs of Surrender
— Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V
— Various Artists – EVEN MORE D4TA
— Various Artists – Happy Land: A Compendium of Alternative Electronic Music from the British Isles 1992-1996 (Volume 1)
— Various Artists – Stone Cold Country
— Various Artists – Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories (Deluxe Reissue)
— Yves Tumor – Praise A Lord Who Chews. But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply: Hot Between Worlds)