The Avocado Parenting Thread talks cooperation!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

>> The Bivalent Covid booster has been approved in the US for kids 6 months to 5 years. Need help finding one? Check out this crowd-sourced spreadsheet (and add to it if you can): here!

This week, let’s talk about Co-parenting.

This is especially important for parents who are divorced or sharing parental duties with someone they do not live with, but even traditional two-parent families have to coordinate and cooperate with their schedules, juggling kids’ needs with their own responsibilities.



What do you find most challenging about co-parenting? The easiest? Any advice for other parents?

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

Upcoming Topics

In no particular order unless someone requests one first. Please add suggestions if you have any.



Seeing Yourself In Your Children

Controlling or limiting electronics use (time or content) (/screen time?)





