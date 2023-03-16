Comic Book Chat – SHAZAM!

Speak my name and my powers are yours.

SHAZAM! ⚡

Captain Marvel and his family are back on the big screen this weekend so today’s Chat is all about the Big Red Cheese.

He’s a major player in the DC Universe but sometimes he doesn’t get the love he deserves.

He was a member of the JLI and the focus of Underworld Unleashed, Days of Vengeance, and Kingdom Come.

He has gone toe to toe with Superman, Eclipso, and of course Black Adam.

Today we celebrate Billy Batson and the childlike wonder of his superheroic alter ego.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat.

