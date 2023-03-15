Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 15, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! As I mentioned last week, Lilas Ikuta (of YOASOBI) has released her first solo album, Sketch. After a week of listening to it, I can now confirm that it is excellent! Very solid J-Pop, every song is a hit as far as I’m concerned. I’m featuring a couple of my favorite songs here, but you can listen to the entire album on YouTube.

It’s very cool to hear her amazing voice in new contexts too (I’m a huge YOASOBI fan of course, but these songs have a different vibe that I love). As I write this, I realize that it feels like a very “spring” album. So it’s perfect for March!

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

