Episode 006: Emerald Dawn

While many of DC’s other heavy hitters were massively revamped in the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Lantern Hal Jordan received a comparatively modest tune-up to his origin story. But Emerald Dawn’s attempts to retrofit a Silver Age icon with personality flaws met with resistance from many diehard fans. We look at the legacy (or lack thereof) of the 1989 miniseries, what effect the behind-the-scenes shift in writers might have had on the story, and how it sometimes seems to anticipate the Marvel Cinematic Universe approach to superhero origins.

The Iron Age of Comics: https://anchor.fm/ironageofcomics

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iron-age-of-comics/id1662044460

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/20wIL1qBSe8qgq46fRYTcX

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1051111

iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-iron-age-of-comics-106812683/

Amazon/Audible: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/d3cacfef-9792-445a-b1cb-fcb9c17510ac/the-iron-age-of-comics

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...