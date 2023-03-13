The Night Thread of Bodysong

Bodysong (2003) by Jonny Greenwood is a pretty cool album. I finally got around to it after almost 20 years, and it was well worth the wait. Check it out; maybe you’ll like it. And if not, you could always do your part and sign up to post some Open Thread headers of your own! As of writing this, there are still 25 unreserved spots for the month of March alone, so if you like your “OT” to go up on “time”, consider signing up for one!

Optional discussion prompt: What pop culture stuff did you finally get around to after a long time? And how did you like it?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

