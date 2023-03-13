Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 13

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Karen, an academic tutor, had fun navigating in the dark for eight days;

Roy, a grocery specialist, whose son was born the day of his Jeopardy! audition; and

Stephen, a data scientist, bought his wife and Chihuahua scarves, but only one of them liked it. Stephen is a four-day champ with winnings of $100,881.

Jeopardy!

‘TIS SHAKESPEARE // ADVERTISING ICONS // FILL IN THE BLANKET // BLOSSOM // THE BIG BANG THEORY // CALL ME “CAT”

DD1 – $400 – ‘TIS SHAKESPEARE – These are Richard III’s “beastly” last 5 words (At -$800, Karen wagered $500 and was correct. Not sure I remember the last time I saw someone in the red who could have gotten on the plus side with a DD, but chose not to.)

Scores at first break: Stephen $3,800, Roy $3,400, Karen $700.

Scores going into DJ: : Stephen $8,000, Roy $3,800, Karen $700.

Double Jeopardy!

WATER ON THE EARTH // A STONE GROOVE // GOVERNORS // DEEP THOUGHTS // DYNASTIES OF SPAIN // SAME CONSONANT THRICE

DD2 – $1,600 – WATER ON THE EARTH – Switzerland claims about 134 miles of this Alpine lake; France, about 90 (Roy doubled to $8,400 vs. $8,000 for Stephen.)

DD3 – $1,600 – GOVERNORS – The only governor elected in 2 states, he held office in Tennessee from 1827 to 1829 & then, of course, in Texas from 1859 to 1861 (Roy doubled to $22,400 vs. $15,200 for Stephen.)

Roy doubled up early in DJ to take the lead from Stephen, who then retook first place until Roy found DD3 and doubled up again, this time holding the front into FJ at $28,000 vs. $19,200 for Stephen and $1,500 for Karen.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERATURE – A 2006 book was titled “The Poem That Changed America:” this “Fifty Years Later”

Only Stephen was correct and he chose to go big, doubling to $38,400 for a five-day total of $139,281. Since Stephen was within two-thirds of Roy’s score going into FJ and Roy made the expected cover bet, Stephen could have made a tiny wager and won when Roy missed without having to be correct himself.

Final scores: Stephen $38,400, Roy $17,599, Karen $1,100.

Odds and ends

Surprisingly tough category of the day: The players missed three clues in FILL IN THE BLANKET, including an eight-letter word starting with “e” for the blanket that heated WWII flying suits, electric.

DD wagering strategy: Although it didn’t work out in the end, Roy demonstrated exactly how to have your best chance to defeat a tough champion: find the DDs and take full advantage of them.

Ken’s Korner: He pondered if he was the intended host for this game given the last three category titles in round one. Perhaps Mayim can return the favor by hosting a game with categories THE CHASE, MASTER MINDS and GOAT.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “My kingdom for a horse”? DD2 – What is Geneva? DD3 – Who was Houston? FJ – What is “Howl”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...