The Thursday Politics Thread Passes A Bad Bill

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The Tennessee House of Representatives has passed a bad piece of legislation. Um, it’s bad! I don’t think it’s very good! The bill, HB 0878, allows Tennessee county clerks the right to refuse to solemnize a marriage based on their own conscience or religious belief. Tennessee law already allows religious officials to object to officiating marriages they do not agree with, so what this does could prevent people from getting married altogether.

The bill, is seen to some degree as a counterstroke to the recently passed federal Respect For Marriage Act. That law, signed by President Biden this past December, technically makes marriage equality legal throughout the country. However, loopholes in the law were created through the amendment process, which included not requiring religious organizations to marry same-sex couples, or require states to issue marriage licenses to same sex couples. What the law does do, is require states to recognize marriages from other states.

This new bill exploits these loopholes and gives county clerks an unprecedented ability to refused marriage to people in LGBT+ community but technically *anyone*. The wording is vague enough that it could also apply to interfaith couples or interracial couples. For his part, the bill’s sponsor Bill Fritts doesn’t think it would explicitly allow people to refuse to solemnize same-sex marriages. Which is either incredibly naïve or gaslighting. There will obviously be a challenge to this bill should it pass the state senate but it is scary indeed.

This bill passed around the same time as other legislation targeting the LGBT+ community were signed into law by Governor Bill Lee. Another bill was passed by the House requiring drag performers to obtain a permit from the government in order to perform. As well, two bills became law one banning public drag performances and another banning gender affirming care for minors.

Scary times. Stay frosty, folks. It seems like it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.

https://tinyurl.com/4bwruh9b

https://tinyurl.com/2nfuu44v

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

