Werewolf 202: Bon Voyage Collage (Day 3)

With too many mysterious deaths on the Floating Paradise for even cruise regulators to ignore, the ship is forced to stop at the nearest port, with a dock barely big enough to accommodate it. Everyone disembarks for a few days, while a team of investigators closely examines the ship and its records.

Most of the crew hangs out in the town square, trying to enjoy their rare leisure time. One day, Amanda leads an impromptu tour through a rural village she spins as an “inspiration walk.” Someone has the idea to turn the snow into snow cones, but they only manage to make a few before the snow wakes up from its nap and scares them away. A small girl with extrasensory powers chases a possum around – whether playfully or seriously is hard to determine – and a bouncy ball finds a rooftop escape where they can be left alone.

As soon as the ship is cleared to sail again, everyone re-boards with a mix of sadness and relief. They enjoyed their side trip, but it’s time to get back on schedule. For the crew, this now includes daily checks on each passenger to insure that they are well, or at the very least alive. Unfortunately, the first check does not have a 100% success rate. A dolphin who had taken up residence in one of the main pools is found floating unnaturally still. The body is removed from the pool, along with some artifacts that sunk to the bottom of the water.

When the artifacts are reported to Amanda and the captain, they stop by evidence storage to see for themselves.

After a few seconds, the captain clears his throat. “Ma’am, I believe these are bones.”

“Bones?” Amanda pulls back from them. “What sort of bones?”

“I’m not sure. That’d be a question for a museum.”

Amanda narrows her eyes. “Interesting. I have a feeling we may have found one of our imposters.”

“What makes you say that, ma’am?”

“I’ve been very outspoken about returning artifacts to their original countries or peoples, and it’s made me a few enemies in the museum world. If these artifacts are of historical value, someone like a curator would have easy access to them.”

“Is it possible she has any connection to the other onboard deaths, ma’am?”

“My guess is that the three connected deaths on the first day were the stowaways replacing legitimate passengers. After that, I don’t know. I wouldn’t rule it out…”

Mrs. QQ has died. She was the Art Curator (Wolf Investigator Switch).

ROLES (This is based on a setup called Switch, a game for 14 players taken from the MafiaScum wiki.) 10 Cruise Members Medic (Town Doctor) – At night, you must choose one player to protect from being killed. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. Security Officer (Town Investigator) – At night, you must choose one player to learn their alignment. If you have not been deactivated by the Serial Killer or Wolves, you will receive a result of “Town” or “Not Town.” You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. Fan Club Member (Town Vigilante) – At night, you may choose one player to kill. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. Passenger (Vanilla Town) (7) – Your only power is your vote. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. 3 True Artists Art Critic (Wolf Doctor Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Doctor, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive. Art Curator (Wolf Investigator Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Investigator, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive. Art Professor (Wolf Vigilante Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Vigilante, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive. 1 Fan Club President Fan Club President (Serial Killer) – On Night 0, choose whether to be immune to the Wolf kill or to both the Town Investigator and Vigilante. From Night 1 on, you must choose one player to kill. You also have access to the three switches (doctor, investigator, vigilante), any or all of which you may change at night. You win when you are the last player alive or nothing can prevent this. RULES (Boilerplate rules shamelessly stolen from Nate the Lesser and modified.) Do not edit or delete posts for any reason (unless approved by the moderator). Except for switches and the vigilante, all night actions are compulsory. Actions will be RNGed if not submitted by the deadline. Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement or modkill. Try to make at least 3 game related posts per day (roleplaying counts). Night actions are resolved in this order: Switches > Protection and Investigation > Kills Do not directly quote or reference any communication with the moderator that happened outside the game threads. This includes attempts to flavor game via role PM wording. In the event of a tie, the kill will be RNGed between the tied players. No game talk after twilight. If it’s not roleplay, please save it for the next day. All town roles are active to start each night, pending a switch from the wolves or serial killer. If the serial killer and wolves both switch the same role, they cancel each other out, and the role remains active. Attack arguments, not people. Be kind. The wolf kill is assigned, and wolves cannot switch and kill on the same night. The serial killer, however, can switch and kill on the same night. Switches work automatically and do not require any additional actions to succeed (such as guessing a target). Autokill is triggered if one player gets a majority (above 50%) and everyone has voted (including retracted votes) OR one player receives a supermajority of votes (above 66%). The serial killer is the only role with a N0 action, and their action will not be made public. PARTICIPANTS Players: April Hoho Marlowe Jake MSD Cork Goat Mrs. QQ Indy Anna Sic Nate Pablo Jam Backups: Side Stars Spectators: Raven Green Eleanor Moolissa LIVING & DEAD Living (9): April

Hoho

Marlowe

Jake

MSD

Goat

Indy

Sic

Jam Dead (5): Pablo – Vanilla Town; killed Day 1

Nate – Security Officer (Town Investigator); killed Night 1

Cork – Vanilla Town; killed Night 1

Anna – Vanilla Town; killed Day 2

Mrs. QQ – Art Curator (Wolf Investigator Switch)

Twilight is Friday, March 10 at 7 PM EST.

