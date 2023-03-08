Night Thread Divided Over Sex Cans

The Pepsi Cool Cans were a series of promotional cola cans produced in 1990. The cans were available for a limited time, and produced in four designs: Confetti, Sunglasses, Neon and Motifs. However, controversy arose when claims were made that when one Neon can was stacked on top of another, and the two cans were aligned in a certain way, the word SEX could be seen in the design. PepsiCo stated that the supposed hidden message arose from “pure coincidence”.

