Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 8, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I know a few of us have been watching (and loving) this delightful anime, but if you’ve been wondering what we’re talking about…maybe now is the time to check out Play it Cool, Guys. This series has brought so much joy into my week with every episode. They’re short but packed with cozy goodness. I find myself smiling and quietly laughing while I’m watching as all of my stress just melts away. I could watch these sincere, kind characters navigate their way through the most average day and never be bored. So head on over to Crunchyroll and give it a watch!

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

