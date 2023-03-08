Granite State Punk Day Thread (03/08)

NOT A BEE GEES GIBB Travis Gibb’s next comic release is Granite State Punk from Scout Comics. Travis is teaming up with artist Patrick Buermeyer this time around.

The solicitation for the comic “Zeke has just gotten released from prison and is now living in the last place he ever wanted to be… his dead parents’ house. For years, he tried to drown every ounce of the memories of this place and his messed-up childhood. Zeke is now forced to confront it and the revelation that his past is filled with the occult, punk rock, dark magic, and its connection to New Hampshire’s most historic landmark, THE OLD MAN OF THE MOUNTAIN.”

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite punk rock band or favorite punk rock song?

