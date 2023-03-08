Weekly Comics Thread 08-MAR-2023

This week’s Comics Thread has run into the Dreaded Deadline Doom, so it has fallen to me, Assistant Editor Mark_Bowen, to fill in for the venerable AggroCraig in order to get it to the printers on time.

So, what’s on your pull list this week? Read any good back issues? Ever notice how that eccentric playboy Bruce Wayne always seems to disappear when the Batman shows up? I mean, what is up with that guy??

If you need to see what’s out this week, check out the handy dandy ComicList. Don’t forget to stop by the Comic Book Chat by the Spectacular MrSplendiferous! And be sure to tune in to The Iron Age Of Comics Podcast, by Great Boos Up and W.S. Punk!

