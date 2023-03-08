The Tabletop Thread (3/8/23)

Today let’s talk a bit about NPCs! Specifically, the ones you didn’t know you needed in your life.

Have you or your group been so enamored of what could have been a one off NPC that they couldn’t be left behind? Gone way out of your way to satisfy a low level quest because of some quality of an NPC you couldn’t resist? Tried to stuff some smaller creature into your knapsack to continue on your journey forever? You’re not alone!

Let’s hear about your favorite non-player characters today and why you found them so charming/irresistible. I have a feeling we all have some stories in our playing past and present of some NPCs you fell in love with.

