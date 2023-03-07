Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 7 – High School Reunion day 12

Introducing the contestants for day 12 of the High School Reunion tournament, the third and last game of the semifinal round:

Tim, a senior at Columbia, might get out of sharing his winnings with friends through a legal loophole;

Maya, a senior at Emory, makes songs to help her remember facts; and

Caleb, a sophomore at Georgetown, was happy to skip the homecoming game due to his NPR fandom.

Jeopardy!

MARCH MADNESS // AMERICAN COMPOSERS // “Y” ON THE MAP // THIS IS HOW I WIN // MERMAIDS // ANAGRAMS OF EACH OTHER

DD1 – $1,000 – “Y” ON THE MAP – Site of a historic 1945 conference, this city on the Crimean Peninsula is known for its many health resorts (Caleb wagered “all of the dollars I am legally allowed to” and doubled to $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Caleb $4,400. Maya $600, Tim $6,200.

Scores going into DJ: Caleb $3,200. Maya $3,400, Tim $8,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE ROYAL PAST // COLLEGE TALK // SCIENCE // ALLITERATIVE AUTHORS // OFFICIAL STATE STUFF // RECENT COMMERCIALS

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – OFFICIAL STATE STUFF – (Shown is a small bird resembling a partridge) As a verb, the name of this cute little bird, California’s official one, means “to become fearful” (Caleb dropped $4,018 from his total of $5,200 vs. $8,200 for Tim.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE ROYAL PAST – From 1350 to 1830 the French used this 7-letter title for the eldest son of the king of France (Tim lost $3,000 from his score of $9,000 vs. $5,982 for Tim.)

Both Caleb and Tim missed a DD in DJ, resulting in a wide-open contest that saw Caleb with a slight lead into FJ at $9,582 vs. $8,800 for Tim and $7,800 for Maya.

Final Jeopardy!

NAMES IN THE BOOKSTORE – This man made lists, perhaps to cope with depression; a set of lists he published in 1852 made his name synonymous with a type of book

Maya bet it all on FJ and forced herself to be correct to have a chance to win, and she was the only player to know it, advancing with $15,600. Note that even if Maya had wagered little or nothing, she still would have won without having to be right on FJ.

Final scores: Caleb $1,563. Maya $15,600, Tim $1,999.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In the anagram category, no one figured out that “overall instruction received at school & sold to the highest bidder” are education and auctioned.

Pedantry corner: A response of Yukon Territory was accepted, but since 2002 it’s officially known as just Yukon.

Coming up next: The two-game final begins between Jackson, Justin and Maya to determine the $100,000 winner.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Yalta? DD2 – What is quail? DD3 – What is dauphin? FJ – Who was Roget?

