30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 5: Supporting Cast

What started our journey on these 30 Day Challenges back in 2020 was the whole anime challenge and coming back to that at this point feels quite natural.

There’s a lot to cover in the world of anime and as it becomes more popular there are more and more people watching and engaged in it at different levels. And part of the fun of these topics is that you can end up talking about something you love and introduce someone else to something that they may not have known, thought about, or understood in that way.

Today, we want to talk about the supporting cast of a show where there’s the ones that work well and that don’t, from slice-of-life properties to tournament properties.

Bonus question: What shows did you like the supporting cast more than the lead cast?

