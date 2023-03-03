The Friday Politics Thread: Breakfast of Champions

Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? Mine is Tillamook’s Oregon Strawberry flavor 🍓

This week’s Artist is the Agender Rapper from Brooklyn Angel Haze! Getting their start releasing underground music on Social Media like Tumblr, Haze slowly built up a fanbase until 2012 when the mixtape Reservation dropped to critical acclaim and their career got a massive boost. Haze’s lyrics deal with a lot of really heavy topics like rape culture, homophobia and racism.

I first discovered them with their featured verse on Nick Jonas’s very 2015 song Numb from his album X-2. The song is fun with Haze easily being the best part of it. After that I looked up their albums and found Back To The Woods from that same year and I was hooked on their music since!

