Friday New Music 3/3

The planets have aligned and once again there is new music on a Friday, such a rare sight!

This week for me is checking out some bands I’m familiar with but don’t know well, a new album by LANNDS, a new one from Katie NV and I’ll check out this Hello Mary album. There’s also new music from Dry Cleaning and Xiu Xiu

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Adi Oasis – Lotus Glow

— ALO – Silver Saturdays

— Baltavar – Dark Science

— Beach Weather – Pineapple Sunrise

— BL’AST – Manic Ride (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bryce Vine – Serotonin Pt. 1 EP

— Can’t Swim – Thanks But No Thanks

— CHIIILD – Better Luck in the Next Life

— Constant Smiles – Kenneth Anger

— Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

— David Cunningham – Grey Scale (Reissue)

— De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising (Reissue)

— deem spencer – adultSWIM

— Drayton Farley – Twenty on High

— Dry Cleaning – Swampy EP

— Ella Vos – SUPERGLUE

— Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach – The Songs of Bacharach & Costello

— Enslaved – Heimdal

— Entheos – Time Will Take Us All

— Eva Cassidy – Eva Cassidy with the London Symphony Orchestra

— Fake Names (feat. Brian Baker, Jennis Lyxzén, Brendan Canty, Johnny Temple, and Michael Hampton) – Expendables

— Felt – Bubblegum Perfume (Reissue)

— Felt – Gold Mine Trash (Reissue)

— Full of Hell and Primitive Man – Suffocating Hallucination

— Frank Zappa – Zappa 80: Mudd Club/Munich

— Genesis – BBC Broadcasts

— HAKEN – Fauna

— Hans Zimmer – Hans Zimmer Live

— Hello Mary – Hello Mary

— I’m Kingfisher – Glue

— Ivy – Apartment Life (Reissue)

— Jackie Mendoza – Galaxia de Emociones

— Jawny – It’s Never Fair, Always True

— Jen Cloher – I Am the River, The River is Me

— Kali Uchis – Red Moon in Venus

— Kate NV – WOW

— Kendrick Scott – Corridors

— LANNDS – Music for the Future

— Marc Broussard – S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul

— Masego – Masego

— The Mavericks – In Time (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Meija – Do Ya?

— Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ Of The Game

— Mimi Webb – Amelia

— The Minks – Creatures of Culture

— Morgan Wallen – One Thing At A Time

— Nakhane – Bastard Jargon

— Nyokabi Kariũki – Feeling Body

— Object of Affection – Field of Appearances

— Porcupine Tree – Deadwing (Deluxe Edition)

— Rogê – Curyman

— Rome and Duddy – Cactus Cool EP

— Ron Gallo – FOREGROUND MUSIC

— Sigala – Every Cloud

— slowthai – UGLY

— Sortilège – Apocalypso

— Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter, and Alex Temple – Behind the Wallpaper

— Steve Mason (of The Beta Band) – Brothers & Sisters

— Stoned Jesus – Father Light

— Storefront Church – The Covers EP

— Tanukichan – GIZMO

— Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving EP

— Truth Cult – Walk the Wheel

— Tyler Braden – Neon Grave EP

— United Freedom Collective – Space Intention EP

— Various Artists – Creed III (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – The Devil Wears Prada (Music From the Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vinson – SoftSweetRadical EP

— Weval – Remember

— Willie Nelson – I Don’t Know A Thing About Love

— Witchthroat Serpent – Trove of Oddities at the Devil’s Driveway

— Xiu Xiu – Ignore Grief

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...