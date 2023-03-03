Friday New Music 3/3

The planets have aligned and once again there is new music on a Friday, such a rare sight!
This week for me is checking out some bands I’m familiar with but don’t know well, a new album by LANNDS, a new one from Katie NV and I’ll check out this Hello Mary album. There’s also new music from Dry Cleaning and Xiu Xiu
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Adi Oasis – Lotus Glow
— ALO – Silver Saturdays
— Baltavar – Dark Science
— Beach Weather – Pineapple Sunrise
— BL’AST – Manic Ride (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bryce Vine – Serotonin Pt. 1 EP
— Can’t Swim – Thanks But No Thanks
— CHIIILD – Better Luck in the Next Life
— Constant Smiles – Kenneth Anger
— Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
— David Cunningham – Grey Scale (Reissue)
— De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising (Reissue)
— deem spencer – adultSWIM
— Drayton Farley – Twenty on High
— Dry Cleaning – Swampy EP
— Ella Vos – SUPERGLUE
— Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach – The Songs of Bacharach & Costello
— Enslaved – Heimdal
— Entheos – Time Will Take Us All
— Eva Cassidy – Eva Cassidy with the London Symphony Orchestra
— Fake Names (feat. Brian Baker, Jennis Lyxzén, Brendan Canty, Johnny Temple, and Michael Hampton) – Expendables
— Felt – Bubblegum Perfume (Reissue)
— Felt – Gold Mine Trash (Reissue)
— Full of Hell and Primitive Man – Suffocating Hallucination
— Frank Zappa – Zappa 80: Mudd Club/Munich
— Genesis – BBC Broadcasts
— HAKEN – Fauna
— Hans Zimmer – Hans Zimmer Live
— Hello Mary – Hello Mary
— I’m Kingfisher – Glue
— Ivy – Apartment Life (Reissue)
— Jackie Mendoza – Galaxia de Emociones
— Jawny – It’s Never Fair, Always True
— Jen Cloher – I Am the River, The River is Me
— Kali Uchis – Red Moon in Venus
— Kate NV – WOW
— Kendrick Scott – Corridors
— LANNDS – Music for the Future
— Marc Broussard – S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul
— Masego – Masego
— The Mavericks – In Time (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Meija – Do Ya?
— Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ Of The Game
— Mimi Webb – Amelia
— The Minks – Creatures of Culture
— Morgan Wallen – One Thing At A Time
— Nakhane – Bastard Jargon
— Nyokabi Kariũki – Feeling Body
— Object of Affection – Field of Appearances
— Porcupine Tree – Deadwing (Deluxe Edition)
— Rogê – Curyman
— Rome and Duddy – Cactus Cool EP
— Ron Gallo – FOREGROUND MUSIC
— Sigala – Every Cloud
— slowthai – UGLY
— Sortilège – Apocalypso
— Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter, and Alex Temple – Behind the Wallpaper
— Steve Mason (of The Beta Band) – Brothers & Sisters
— Stoned Jesus – Father Light
— Storefront Church – The Covers EP
— Tanukichan – GIZMO
— Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving EP
— Truth Cult – Walk the Wheel
— Tyler Braden – Neon Grave EP
— United Freedom Collective – Space Intention EP
— Various Artists – Creed III (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – The Devil Wears Prada (Music From the Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vinson – SoftSweetRadical EP
— Weval – Remember
— Willie Nelson – I Don’t Know A Thing About Love
— Witchthroat Serpent – Trove of Oddities at the Devil’s Driveway
— Xiu Xiu – Ignore Grief