March 2023 TV Preview – Streaming

Amazon Prime

Daisy Jones and the Six

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Starring: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, Timothy Olyphant

Premieres March 3rd

Swarm

Set between 2016-2018, follows Dre, an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

Starring: Dominique Fishback, Chlöe Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, Byron Bowers

Premieres March 17th

Class of ’07

Class of ’07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life and death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other. A love letter to female friendship, Class of ’07 is about old friends finding their way back to each other, in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse.

Starring: Emily Browning, Megan Smart, Caitlin Stasey, Sarah Krndija, Claire Lovering, Emma Horn, Steph Tisdell, Sana’a Shaik, Chi Nguyen, Bernie Van Tiel, Rose Flanagan, Debra Lawrence

Premieres March 17th

The Power

The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Starring: Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, Halle Bush

Premieres March 31st

Hulu

Wreck

Set aboard The Sacramentum cruise ship, Wreck follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie as he attempts to infiltrate a crew of 1000 people to find his missing sister who vanished on the previous tour aboard the same vessel. Watch as Jamie, and his new found friends, work together to uncover the sinister truth that runs as wide and deep as the ocean on which they’re trapped.

Starring: Oscar Kennedy, Thaddea Graham, Jack Rowan, Harriet Webb, Jodie Tyack, Louis Boyer, Anthony Rickman, Amber Grappy, Diego Andres, Peter Claffey, Miya Ocego, Warren James Dunning, Ramanique Ahluwalia, Alice Nokes

Premieres March 1st

History of the World Part II

Finally, a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

Starring: Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden , Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, Tyler James Williams, James Adomian, Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Tim Bagley, Dan Bakkedahl, Travis Bennett, Sarayu Blue, Craig Cackowski, Arturo Castro, Parvesh Cheena, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Andy Daly, Colton Dunn, Ayo Edebiri, Ana Fabrega, Marla Gibbs, Blake Griffin, Mitra Jouhari, Preston Lacy, Robby Hoffman, Anna Maria Horsford, Brian Huskey, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Bobby Lee, Mena Massoud, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Finesse Mitchell, Natalie Morales, Pam Oliver, Ana Ortiz, Adam Pally, Lennon Parham, Chris Pontius, Rob Riggle, Matt Rogers, Paul Rust, Paul Scheer, Andrew Secunda, Jessica St. Clair, Carl Tart, Drew Tarver, Christopher Thornton, James Urbaniak, George Wallace, Michaela Watkins, Wee Man, Kym Whitley, Casey Wilson

Premieres March 6th

UnPrisoned

Inspired by creator Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour dramedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Starring: Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordyn McIntosh, Marque Richardson

Premieres March 10th

Up Here

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Starring: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, George Hampe, Julia McDermott, Scott Porter, Ayumi Patterson, Brian Stokes Mitchell

Quick Thoughts: I think this is the musical that Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez were talking about on the Dead Eyes podcast. A musical that took 10 years to write and was so personal that when it got killed, they couldn’t even look at it for a long time. But also while they weren’t looking at it, she’s come close to winning an EGOT and he’s an Oscar away from an EGGO TOTE EGOT.

Premieres March 24th

Great Expectations

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be.

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Olivia Colman, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Matt Berry

Premieres March 26th

Apple TV+

Extrapolations

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, Extrapolations is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Starring: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker

Premieres March 17th

Monster Factory

Welcome to The World Famous Monster Factory, a school where spandex-clad misfits escape the confines of everyday life to chase the dream of going pro.

Premieres March 17th

My Kind of Country

My Kind of Country is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world. Scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

Premieres March 24th

Eva the Owlet

Eva the Owlet stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!

Premieres March 30th

Paramount+

The Challenge: World Championship

Global champions and MVPs from The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: U.K. and The Challenge: USA are brought together to represent their countries and battle for the title of Challenge World Champion.

Premieres March 8th

School Spirits

When high-schooler Maddie finds herself a ghost trapped in afterlife limbo at her high school, she investigates her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other ghost students. She soon learns that the closer they get to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies they uncover.

Starring: Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Milo Manheim, Josh Zuckerman, Maria Dizzia

Premieres March 9th

Rabbit Hole

John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Rob Yang

Premieres March 26th

Disney+

MPower

MPower salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.

Premieres March 8th

Peacock

Queens Court

Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee— and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated. With Queens Court mega producer Will Packer brings together 3 famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.

Premieres March 16th

Freevee

Moonshine

Moonshine is a raucous one-hour dramedy that tells the story of the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control over the family business.

Starring: Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, Emma Hunter, Tom Stevens, Alexander Nunez, Farid Yazdani, Peter MacNeill, Erin Darke, James Gilbert, Celia Own, Calem MacDonald, Corrine Koslo

Premieres March 10th

ALLBLK

Omega: Gift and Curse

Featuring singer-songwriter Omarion, this new docu-series goes beyond the veil of what it’s like to live under the celebrity microscope and gives fans an exclusive look on what it’s like to succeed, transition, rebuild, and evolve into your own man. The docu-series takes fans behind the scenes with exclusive never-before-seen interviews, rehearsals, tour footage and performances across the U.S. from one of the biggest Reunion Tours.

Premieres March 6th

Netflix

Divorce Attorney Shin

Driven by a personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer navigates the complex world of divorce — fighting for his clients to win by any means necessary.

Starring: Cho Seung-woo, Han Hye-jin, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Moon-sung

Premieres March 4th

Outlast

Outlast is a raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

Premieres March 10th

Ariyoshi Assists

Hiroiki Ariyoshi, host of many TV shows, serves as an assistant on 10 variety shows hosted by a colorful group of 10 guests MCs, including musical artists and professional athletes. Experienced comedians including both veterans and up-and-comers participate in these shows and attempt the various segments proposed by the MCs, all while trying to land jokes about the absurd set-ups that Ariyoshi suddenly throws at them.

Premieres March 14th

Dance 100

In this epic street dance competition, hosted by Ally Love eight accomplished dancers will compete to prove that they are the next superstar choreographer. Using 100 of the world’s best dancers known as the Dance 100, the contestants must create, produce, and perform in group dance performances that will grow on a massive scale as competition continues. The members of the Dance 100 will hold the power of elimination after each performance, and in the end only one will be crowned the next superstar choreographer!

Premieres March 17th

Sky High

To remain independent of her father, who’s a stolen-goods trafficker, a newly widowed single mom joins her late husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves.

Starring: Alana Porra, Álvaro Rico, Asia Ortega, Ayax Pedrosa, Carmen Sánchez, Dollar Selmouni, Luis Tosar, Patricia Vico, Richard Holmes

Quick Thoughts: I got really excited when I saw the title and then immediately very disappointed.

Premieres March 17th

Waco: American Apocalypse

This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI’s Hostage Negotiation Command Post, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI wiretap recordings.

Premieres March 22nd

The Night Agent

While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Starring: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Bunchanan, Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano, Phoenix Raei, DB Woodside

Premieres March 23rd

Unseen

Cleaning house has never been this deadly.

Starring: Abduragman Adams, Brendon Daniels, Colin Moss, Gail Mabalane, Hein De Vries, Ilse Klink, Mothusi Magano, Shimmy Isaacs, Vuyo Dabula, Waldemar Schultz

Premieres March 29th

Unstable

An introverted son must work for his successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save his dad — and his company — from disaster.

Starring: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, Aaron Branch

Premieres March 30th

