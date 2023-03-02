Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 2 – High School Reunion day nine

Today’s contestants for day nine of the High School Reunion tournament are:

Maggie, a sophomore at U. of West Florida, is very artistic;

Caleb, a sophomore at Georgetown, did bar trivia with another teen Jeopardy! contestant; and

Hannah, a senior at Brandeis, wants to get into orthotics.

Jeopardy!

BIRDS NEAR WATER // IN THE SPORT // COURSE DESCRIPTIONS // RANDOM STUFF // U.S. HISTORY // THAT’S D-MINUS WORK

DD1 – $600 – U.S. HISTORY – Civil War generals issued a lot of general orders; this man’s No. 9 of April 1865 sent the Army of Northern Virginia home (Caleb nearly doubled up to $10,218.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $600, Caleb $10,218, Maggie -$800.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $1,400, Caleb $12,418, Maggie -$400.

Double Jeopardy!

-POL, -POLI, -POLIS CITIES // HIT ALBUMS // ACTION & ADVENTURE NOVELS // TRANSPORT OVER THE AGES // DOCUMENTARY SUBJECTS // ODD WORDS

DD2 – $2,000 – TRANSPORT OVER THE AGES – Merchants on this trade route with a fabric in its name used the Bactrian camel to hump their goods along (With both rivals in the minus column, Caleb added $10,018 to his total of $20,818.)

DD3 – $1,600 – DOCUMENTARY SUBJECTS – It means excessive talkativeness, it’s from the Greek for “word” & it wins Nupur Lala The National Spelling Bee in a classic doc (With a score of $31,636 vs. Hannah at $5,800, Caleb made the same wager as on DD2 but this time, he missed.)

After scoring on DD2, Caleb had over $30K while both opponents were still in the red. Then Caleb missed DD3 and Hannah staged a nice comeback, but Caleb couldn’t be caught with $23,618 vs. $9,000 for Hannah. Maggie ended DJ with -$1,600.

Final Jeopardy!

NONFICTION – It has the line, “The discovery of America… opened up fresh ground for the rising bourgeoisie”

Caleb got FJ while Hannah didn’t finish writing it in time. Caleb added $5,617 to advance with $29,235.

Final scores: Hannah $0, Caleb $29,235, Maggie -$1,600.

Odds and ends

Sports stumbles: We had a rare 0-for-5 in a category about terminology used in various sports. Afterward, Caleb said “The internet’s gonna love that”, which it undoubtedly will.

DD wagering strategy: Although he was never truly in danger, Caleb’s large wager on DD3 opened a slight window through which Hannah could have possibly kept the game alive. With no real money on the line and a massive lead, the best move would have been to just shut it down.

Coming up next: With nine winners now determined, the next stage of the tournament will begin tomorrow, with Lucas, Jackson and Avi facing off for a chance to advance to the final.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Robert E. Lee? DD2 – What is Silk Road? DD3 – What is logorrhea? FJ – What is “The Communist Manifesto”?

