The Book Nook Lives Happily Ever After (3/1)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Probably the one thing better than a good opening is a great ending which, in my case, is often what stays with me the most, and can even turn a mediocre book into a great one. So what are the book endings that have stayed with you (they can be just the last lines, entire chapters, you name it) and why those?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

