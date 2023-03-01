Franchise Festival S3E2 – Sonic 3 and Knuckles

In this month’s Franchise Festival episode, Chris and Hamilton discuss one of the best platformer games ever made: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles! In this episode, you’ll learn about Sega’s evolution from its arcade origins, how Sonic the Hedgehog was created, and McDonalds’ unlikely role in this game’s notoriously bifurcated release. After working through the game’s history, your hosts wrap things up with a thorough look at every zone, boss, and wacky enemy.

No need to listen to the show to join in the discussion, though! Let’s talk about your favorite (and least favorite) parts about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles below.

This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, and Loren. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month – including the full library of previous bonus episodes – and vote on future episode topics. March 2023’s bonus show will be on Knuckles Chaotix (1995).

