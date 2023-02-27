Werewolf 202: Bon Voyage Collage (signups)

(This game is based on a setup called Switch, a game for 14 players taken from the MafiaScum wiki.)

10 Cruise Members

Medic (Town Doctor) – At night, you must choose one player to protect from being killed. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.

Security Officer (Town Investigator) – At night, you must choose one player to learn their alignment. If you have not been deactivated by the Serial Killer or Wolves, you will receive a result of “Town” or “Not Town.” You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.

Fan Club Member (Town Vigilante) – At night, you may choose one player to kill. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.

Passenger (Vanilla Town) (7) – Your only power is your vote. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.

3 True Artists

Art Critic (Wolf Doctor Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Doctor, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive.

Art Curator (Wolf Investigator Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Investigator, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive.

Art Professor (Wolf Vigilante Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Vigilante, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive.

1 Fan Club President

Fan Club President (Serial Killer) – On Night 0, choose whether to be immune to the Wolf kill or to both the Town Investigator and Vigilante. From Night 1 on, you must choose one player to kill. You also have access to the three switches (doctor, investigator, vigilante), any or all of which you may change at night. You win when you are the last player alive or nothing can prevent this.