Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 17

Introducing today’s contestants:

Will, an accountant, is “famous” to those who take Texas history classes;

Laura, a physician, met her husband while bungee jumping; and

Stephen, a data scientist, had a middle-school dance experience in Nicaragua. Stephen is a two-day champ with winnings of $60,701.

Jeopardy!

IN THE NATION’S CONSTITUTION // AROUND AMERICA // COOK, THE BOOKS // STAY COOL // THE CHAMPION’S LEAGUE // WORD & WORDPLUS

DD1 – $600 – AROUND AMERICA – While in this city, belly up to the bar at the saloon called The Horse You Came in on, which has a seat designated “Poe’s Last Stop” (Will won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Stephen $1,400, Laura $600, Will $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Stephen $4,000, Laura $2,000, Will $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

MEMOIRS OF GOVERNMENT & POLITICS // MYTH CONGENIALITY // SCIENCE // RANKS & TITLE // DISNEY MOVIE TAGLINES // “PLAIN” & “SIMPLE”

DD2 – $1,200 – SCIENCE – Water boiling & turning into steam is an example of an isobaric process, meaning this remains constant (After some goading by Ken, who said “As a scientist, will you wager big here?”, Stephen doubled to $12,800.)

DD3 – $1,200 – MYTH CONGENIALITY – Accidentally grazed by one of Cupid’s arrows, Venus fell in love with this handsome youth (Will dropped $6,000 from his score of $10,200 vs. $12,800 for Stephen.)

Stephen doubled on his DD opportunity in DJ while Will missed his, resulting in a runaway for Stephen at $23,200 vs. $7,400 for Will and $4,800 for Laura.

Final Jeopardy!

NATIONAL PARKS – It’s named for a river indigenous people called Mi tse a-da-zi, translated by French-speaking trappers as “Pierre Jaune”

Only Will was correct on FJ. Stephen dropped $3,270 to win with $19,930 for a three-day total of $80,631.

Final scores: Stephen $19,930, Laura $1, Will $9,601.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the league of Bobby Thomson of “shot heard ’round the world” fame was MLB’s National League, or the author of “Get Shorty” and its sequel “Be Cool”, Elmore Leonard.

DD wagering strategy: With Will’s $6,000 DD3 wager, if he had been correct he would have been alive in second going into FJ and won the game. If he had gone all-in and been correct, and the rest of the game played out the same way, Will would have had a slight lead going into FJ. So holding back $4,200 on the DD3 bet didn’t protect him as the game was a runaway, but could have cost him if both he and Stephen were correct on FJ.

Coming up next: The 14-day High School Reunion event hosted by Mayim. This was only referred to by Johnny at the very end of the credits, and it sounded like a mention of Stephen returning “on Monday” was edited out of Ken’s closing.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Baltimore? DD2 – What is pressure? DD3 – Who is Adonis? FJ – What is Yellowstone?

