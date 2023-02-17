RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15: Episode 8 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15!

This season, sixteen brand-new queens — including, for the first time ever, biological siblings — compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and $200,000.

Tonight, the remaining queens face off in a good old fashioned lipsync tournament – with one queen going home.

If you’d like a crash course on the 16 queens, read here.

Episodes launch at 7/8 pm central on MTV each week.

There will be Untucked later tonight.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards. Because people will be watching these episodes at different times, please place particularly spoiler details in spoiler tags. Spoiler Tags can be activated either by clicking the “eye” symbol when you’re writing a comment, or by typing <spoiler> text </spoiler>.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!~

