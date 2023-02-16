The Thursday Politics Thread Catches Up

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

East Palestine

The residents of East Palestine, OH are demanding answers of the train derailment that released chemicals into local water systems. Worried people gathered in a school gymnasium asking officials if they were safe. EPA officials have reiterated that monitoring shows that the air is safe to breathe and will continue to monitor both air and water. Ohio’s EPA has shown that five local wells which supply the drinking water to the town are free from contaminants, testing private wells has yet to be done however. The railroad company responsible for the derailment, Norfolk Southern, did not attend the meeting. This has done little to improve their image, though they’ve created a $1million fund to aid the people of East Palestine. Nevertheless, with locals complaining about how “hush-hush” is all is, it’s fair to say that even if the company pays the town and there is no serious contaminants, exaggerations and misinformation will spread online.

El Paso (Again)

The community of El Paso, Texas has suffered another shooting this time at the Cielo Vista mall. In a sick coincidence, this shooting took place across the parking lot from the Walmart where a shooter killed 23 people in 2019. One person was killed and three more were wounded in this shooting.

Gaetz-Gate

Congressman Matt Gaetz will not be charged in the Department of Justice’s sex trafficking probe. Quite why, is unclear at the moment. The DOJ had a confession letter, private Venmos, Uber receipts, and flight records. We even know that he specifically requested a pardon from Donald Fucking Trump. The DOJ’s excuse appears to stem from an overreliance on Joel Greenberg’s testimony, that he may have played up Gaetz’ role. I dunno, given the preponderance of evidence that sure seems flimsy. Gaetz is a sitting congressman, yes. But that has not stopped law enforcement in the past. Whatever the reasoning, this is not a great look for Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice.

