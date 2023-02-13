30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 13: John Boyega

John Boyega was born on March 17, 1992 in Camberwell, London. His first film role was in the cult favorite Attack the Block. He has since starred in films like Breaking, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the Star Wars sequel trilogy as First Order stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn. His TV appearances include 24: Live Another Day, Major Lazer, and Becoming Human. Boyega won a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for his role as Leroy Logan in the Steve McQueen anthology series Small Axe.

Let’s chat about John Boyega! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

