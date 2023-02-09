The Avocado Parenting Thread Talks About Teaching!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

>> The Bivalent Covid booster has been approved in the US for kids 6 months to 5 years. Need help finding one? Check out this crowd-sourced spreadsheet (and add to it if you can): here!

This week, let’s talk about Teaching!

(from a suggestion in the tolerable discussions thread yesterday) How do you teach your kids? Parenting is all about passing on the wisdom we have gained to our kids, with various levels of success. Do you have any good methods for that, or methods that you know don’t work?

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

