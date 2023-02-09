Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH, 2023:

Ex On The Beach Couples Season Premiere (MTV)

Home Again: Carole King Live in Central Park (The Coda Collection)

Impractical Jokers (TruTV)

My Dad The Bounty Hunter Series Premiere (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: The Cult At Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

You Season Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH, 2023:

At Midnight (Paramount+)

Dug Days: Carl’s Date (Disney+)

Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Series Premiere (Disney)

Marvel Studio Legends (Disney+)

Meet Me In Paris (Roku Channel)

Somebody I Used To Know (Prime Video)

Your Place Or Mine (Netflix)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023:

A Paris Proposal (Hallmark)

Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story (Lifetime)

Masters Of Illusion Season Nine Premiere (The CW)

Murdoch Mysteries Season Premiere (Ovation)

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (Lifetime)

The Perfect 10 (Fox)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH, 2023:

Next Level Chef Season Two Premiere (Fox)

Puppy Bowl XIX (Animal Planet)

Super Bowl LVII (Fox)

Vienna Blood Season Three Finale (PBS)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH, 2023:

Independent Lens:Love in the Time of Fentanyl (PBS)

King Star King!/!/!/ (Adult Swim)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH, 2023:

Inspector Rex Season Three Premiere (MHz Choice)

Irish Crime Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Perfect Match Series Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH, 2023:

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season Three Premiere (Hulu)

